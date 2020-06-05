Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Durable Medical Equipment Market By Type (Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others), By Therapeutic and monitoring Devices Type (Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers, Other Devices), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia).

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market By Type ( Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others), By Therapeutic and monitoring Devices Type (Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers Other Devices ), By End User(Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others ) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023“, the global durable medical equipment market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.14% during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rising prevalence of chronic disorders, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising disposable incomes. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global durable medical equipment market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising number of home care service providers, increasing number of hospital beds as well as rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders etc.

The report titled “Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market By Type (Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others), By Therapeutic and monitoring Devices Type (Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers Other Devices ), By End User(Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others ) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Durable Medical Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global durable medical equipment. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Global Durable Medical Equipment Market – Size and Growth

• By Type – Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others

• By Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Type – Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers Other Devices

• By End Users – Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Durable Medical Equipment Market – Size and Growth

• By Type – Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others

• By Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Type – Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers Other Devices

• By End Users – Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia)

• Durable Medical Equipment Market – Size and Growth

• By Type – Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others

• By End Users – Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Invacare, Sunrise Medical, The Braun Corporation, Medline Inc., Permobil AB, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, McKesson

