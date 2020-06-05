The global Dental Digital X-ray Market was valued at USD 2336.01 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4847.76 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Dentists use radiographs for many reasons like to find hidden dental structures, malignant or benign masses, bone loss, and cavities. With increasing demand for dental disorder treatment and correct diagnosis, the market is also growing simultaneously.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing geriatric population

1.2 Reduced diagnosis time and economic benefits

1.3 Growing adoption of CBCT

1.4 Increasing patient population suffering from dental problems

1.5 Growing demand of Cosmetic dentistr

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of X-Ray Systems

2.2 Lack of Reimbursements

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Dental Digital X-ray Market, by Type:

1.1 Extraoral X-Ray Systems

1.1.1 Panoramic/Cephalometric Systems

1.1.2 Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems

1.2 Intraoral X-Ray Systems

1.2.1 Digital Sensors

1.2.2 Photostimulable Phosphor (PSP) Systems

1.3 Hybrid X-Ray Systems

2. Global Dental Digital X-ray Market, by End User:

2.1 Dental Hospitals & Clinics

2.2 Dental Academic and Research Institutes

2.3 Forensic Laboratories

3. Global Dental Digital X-ray Market, by Product:

3.1 Digital X-Ray Systems

3.2 Analog X-Ray Systems

4. Global Dental Digital X-ray Market, by Application:

4.1 Diagnostic

4.2 Therapeutic

4.3 Cosmetic

4.4 Forensic

5. Global Dental Digital X-ray Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Danaher Corporation

2. Carestream Health, Inc. (Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

3. Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

4. Planmeca OY

5. Vatech Co. Ltd.

6. LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.

7. The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

8. Air Techniques, Inc.

9. Midmark Corporation

10. Cefla S.C.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Dental Digital X-ray Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

