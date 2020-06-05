In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Industrial Paper Sacks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Industrial Paper Sacks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Industrial paper sacks are shipping bags usually made of kraft virgin fiber and are used for transporting dry powdered or granular materials such as flour, cement, and animal feed among others. Industrial paper sacks are made with several layers of heavy-duty kraft paper to provide strength.

The pinched bottom open mouth segment of the industrial paper sacks market is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment in the global industrial paper sacks market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Industrial Paper Sacks. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Industrial Paper Sacks was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Industrial Paper Sacks is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Industrial Paper Sacks, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Paper Sacks Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Paper Sacks Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Paper Sacks Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Paper Sacks Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Klabin, WestRock Company, Billerudkorsnas, Gascogne Group, LC Packaging, Simpac, Edna Group, Essentra, Rosenflex UK, East Riding Sacks, Forum Packaging, Indevco, Segezha Group, Rengo Co., Ltd., Conitex Sonoco, Bischof & Klein, Novolex, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Sewn open mouth

Pinched bottom open mouth

Valve sacks

Open mouth sacks

Based on the Application:

Building & Construction

Chemicals

Agriculture & Allied Industries

Food

Other Industrial

