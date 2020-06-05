In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Copper Scrap market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Copper Scrap market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Copper is among the most valuable metals available when it comes to scrap collection and recycling.

The recycling of copper is primarily market driven across the world and this will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future, with the recycling sector consistently gaining strength.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Copper Scrap. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Copper Scrap, including the following market information:

Global Copper Scrap Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Copper Scrap Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Copper Scrap Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Copper Scrap Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Aurubis, Commercial Metals(CMC), Enerpat Group, European Metal Recycling (EMR), HKS Metals, Jansen Recycling Group, Kuusakoski, Mallin Companies, Olin Brass, OmniSource Corporation, Reukema, Trademark Metals Recycling LLC (TMR), etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Copper

Copper alloys

Based on the Application:

Transportation

Construction and Plumbing

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery and Equipment

Other

