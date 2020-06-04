Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market was valued at USD 3.18 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.97 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Peritoneal Dialysis?

Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is defined as a treatment procedure in which the lining of abdomen (belly area), called your peritoneum is used along with a cleaning solution called dialysate in order to clean the blood. Dialysate is responsible for absorbing waste and fluid from blood using your peritoneum as a filter. The common types of peritoneal dialysis are the following: Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) and Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD). Growing number of patients suffering from chronic disease have fuelled the growth of peritoneal dialysis market.

Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing awareness about automated peritoneal dialysis, technological advancement in peritoneal dialysis cyclers, rising prevalence of end stage renal disease (ESRD), and increase in demand for home dialysis treatment have been driving the global peritoneal dialysis market. On the other hand, high rates of failure and risk of infection might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Baxter International Inc., Cook Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medionics International, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Newsol Technologies Inc., Poly Medicure Limited, Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd., Terumo Corp., and Utah Medical Products, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation, by Treatment Type

• Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

• Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation, by Product Type

• Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

• Device

• Peritoneal Dialysis Set

• Catheter

• Others

Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation, by End User

• Home-Based Dialysis

• Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis

Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

