The global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market was valued at USD 259.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 339.24 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.03% from 2017 to 2025.

High Resolution Melt (HRM) analysis is a technique in molecular biology for the detection of mutations, polymorphisms and epigenetic differences in double-stranded DNA samples.With increasing disorders and chronic diseases, especially genetic, the market is expected to grow due to its advantages in early diagnostics.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Advantages of HRM Over Other Genotyping Technologies

1.2 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

1.3 Increasing Public-Private Investments, Funds, and Grants

1.4 Use of HRM in Pathogen Identification

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Technical Limitations Associated With HRM-QPCR Analysis

Market Segmentation:

1. Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market, by Application:

1.1 SNP Genotyping

1.2 Mutation Discovery

1.3 Species Identification

1.4 Pathogen Identification

1.5 Epigenetics

1.6 Other Applications

2. Global High-Resolution Melting AnalysisMarket, by End User:

2.1 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

2.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.3 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centres

2.4 Other End Users

3. Global High-Resolution Melting AnalysisMarket, by Products and Services:

3.1 Reagents and Consumables

3.1.1 Specialized Pcr Reagents

3.1.2 Intercalating Dyes

3.2 Instruments

3.3 Software and Services

4. Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

3. F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

4. Qiagen N.V.

5. Illumina, Inc.

6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7. BiomÃ©rieux SA

8. Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

9. Novacyt Group

10. Premier Biosoft

11. Azura Genomics

12. Canon Biomedical Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

