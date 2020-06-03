Research Nester released a report titled “Northern Blotting Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global northern blotting market in terms of market segmentation by instrument, by application, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Northern blotting technique is used in molecular biology research to study gene expression. In this, the RNA is transferred from electrophoresis gel to the membrane used for the purpose of blotting. The global northern blotting market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Based on instrument, the market is bifurcated into manual, automated and semi-automated, out of which, the automated segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to less time consumption, improved automated operation with faster guidelines, maximized cellularity even for small samples, minimal operator error and others. There is an increase in the usage of northern blot in healthcare as well as pharmaceutical industry. It was the first testing pattern which was used in gene expression in human cancer. The number of cancer patients is rising globally and so is the investment in cancer related research programs. This will lead to increase the usage of northern blotting which is anticipated to ultimately result in expansion of northern blotting market in the upcoming years.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Download/Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-721

Based on the regional analysis, the northern blotting market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa region. The market for northern blotting in North America is anticipated to hold the leading share as this region has highest allocation of funds in research and development. The demand is expected to grow owing to the largest research labs and research organizations situated in this region.

Investment in Research and Development to Boost the Northern Blotting Market

The first step to develop any product is research and development. Semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and technology companies spend the most in the research and development processes and thus, on account of increasing investment in research and development, the global northern blotting market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period. However, concerns regarding the risk involved in this technique since chemicals such as formaldehyde, radioactive material, ethidium bromide, DEPC, and UV light are used in northern blotting which might be harmful under certain exposures are predicted to be risky for the researchers. The market is estimated to face limited growth on the back of these factors.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of northern blotting market which includes company profiling of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(NYSE: TMO), Labnet International, Inc.( NYSE: GLW), Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN), PerkinElmer Inc.(NYSE: PKI), Pall corporation(NYSE: DHR), Takara bio Inc.(TYO: 4974), Promega corporation, New England biolabs(NYSE: NEB) and Agilent technologies, Inc.(NYSE: A). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the northern blotting market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

