Research Nester released a report titled “Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global gas pipeline infrastructure market in terms of market segmentation by application, by operation, by equipment, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The gas pipelines are made up of carbon steel and are designed in such a way that transportation of gas is done efficiently as well as quickly to the areas where the demand of gas is high. Additionally, the growing trade movement as well as the paradigm shift towards clean energy sources is further anticipated to support the market growth in the upcoming years. The gas pipeline infrastructure market is anticipated to record a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Based on operation, the market is bifurcated into transmission and distribution, out of which, the distribution segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing consumption in sectors such as manufacturing sector, residential and commercial sector, chemical sectors and others.

Most of the industries such as power generation, residential and commercial, chemical plants are adopting natural gas. This is predicted to lead to acceleration of the growth of gas pipeline infrastructure market. Additionally, various strict regulations have been enforced globally to stop the GHG emissions which are further estimated to aid in the growth of the market in upcoming future.

Based on the regional analysis, the gas pipeline infrastructure market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa region. The market for gas pipeline infrastructure in North America is anticipated to hold the leading share as the production of shale gas as well as natural gas is highest in this region and has highly integrated distribution and transmission infrastructure.

Population Growth: Rising Demand for Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market

The population of the world is rising and so is the demand of hydrocarbons. The industries around the globe are expanding rapidly which is anticipated to result in an increasing demand of gas pipeline infrastructure market in upcoming future. However, concerns regarding the low availability of this gas and high prices, several operators of pipeline have to face financial stress which is estimated to result in inadequate use of capacity and hence, operational efficiency is affected, thereby restricting the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of gas pipeline infrastructure market, which includes company profiling of Enbridge inc.(TSE: ENB), Europipe(ETR: SZG), Gazprom(MCX: GAZP), CRC-Evans pipeline international(NYSE: SWK), APA group(ASX: APA), Snam SpA(BIT: SRG), General electric(NYSE: GE), TechnipFMC plc(NYSE: FTI), Saipem(BIT: SPM) and MRC global inc.(NYSE: MRC). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of gas pipeline infrastructure market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

