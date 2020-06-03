The global Viral Clearancemarket was valued at USD 320.18million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 902.98billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.21% from 2017 to 2025.

The prevalence of chronic viral infections and diseases is increasing generating demand for efficient diagnostics and treatment methods. The market is thus expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

1.2 Increasing Number of New Drug Launches

1.3 Strong Trend of R&D Investments in the Life Sciences Industry

1.4 Increasing Government Support for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

1.5 High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Degree of Consolidation to Act as A Major Barrier for New Entrants

Market Segmentation:

1. By Method:

1.1 Viral Detection Method

1.1.1 Plaque Assays

1.1.2 Pcr

1.1.3 Elisa

1.1.4 Other Viral Detection Methods

1.2 Viral Removal

1.2.1 Chromatography

1.2.2 Nanofiltration

1.2.3 Precipitation

1.3 Viral Inactivation

1.3.1 Solvent Detergent Method

1.3.2 Pasteurization

1.3.3 Other Methods

2. By End User:

2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.2 Contract Research Organizations

2.3 Academic Research Institutes

2.4 Other End Users

3. By Application:

3.1 Vaccines and Therapeutics

3.2 Blood and Blood Products

3.3 Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

3.4 Tissue and Tissue Products

3.5 Stem Cell Products

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

2. Lonza Group

3. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

4. SGS S.A.

5. Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.

6. Avance Biosciences Inc.

7. BSL Bioservice

8. Clean Cells Inc.

9. Merck KGAA

10. Texcell, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

