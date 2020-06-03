Market Dynamics

Stem cells have tremendous promise to help us understand and treat, monitor and control a range of diseases, injuries and other health-related conditions. Their potential is evident with the use of blood stem cells to treat diseases of the blood, a therapy that has saved the lives of thousands of children with leukemia; and can be seen in the use of stem cells for tissue grafts to treat and further control diseases or injury to the bone, skin and surface of the eye. Important clinical trials involving stem cells are underway for many other conditions and researchers continue to explore new parades using stem cells in medicine.

Stem-cell therapy is the use of stem cells to treat, prevent and control a disease or condition. Bone marrow transplant is the very widely-used stem cell therapy, followed by several therapies that are derived from umbilical cord blood.

Augmentation in research studies aim at broadening the utility scope of associated products is anticipated to drive the market growth in recent years. These research projects have opened the possibility of implementation of several clinical applications of these cells, thereby directly influencing disease-modifying treatments.

Market Segmentation

The stem cell treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, therapeutic application, treatment, and geography.

1. On the basis of type

Allogeneic stem cell therapy: The segment is expected to command the largest share in the global stem cell therapy market in 2016. This large share can primarily be ascribed to the rising commercialization of allogeneic stem cell therapy products, wider therapeutic applications of allogeneic stem cells, easy production scale-up process, and growing number of clinical trials and researches related to allogeneic stem cell therapies.

Autologous stem cell therapy: Here, a patient’s own blood-formingstem cells are collected. He or she is then treated with high doses of chemotherapy, or a combination of chemotherapy and radiation. The high-dose treatment kills cancer cells, and additionally, also eliminates the blood-producing cells that are left in the bone marrow.

2. On the basis of therapeutic application

Musculoskeletal disorders

Wounds and injuries

Cardiovascular diseases

Surgeries

Gastrointestinal diseases

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is expected to be the largest regional segment in the global stem cell therapy market in 2016 attributing to the technological advancements, followed by Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key players

Some of the major players in the market include NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l. (Italy), MEDIPOST Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Anterogen Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Pharmicell Co. Ltd. (South Korea), JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Japan), RTI Surgical Inc. (U.S.), and AlloSource (U.S.), etc.

