Recent report published by research nester titled “Commercial UV Water Purifier Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global commercial UV water purifier market in terms of market segmentation by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global commercial UV water purifier market is segmented into distribution channel such as retail stores, direct sales and online. Among these segments, online segment is projected to seize a significant CAGR by the end of 2024. In addition to this, wide scale product availability with innovative design available in online stores is projected to flourish the growth of global online commercial UV water purifier market. Likely, increasing health consciousness among the population is one the major factor propelling the market of commercial UV water purifier.

Global commercial UV water purifier market is projected to mask a notable CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the global commercial UV water purifier market is projected to account for noteworthy sales by the end of 2024. Additionally, the commercial UV water purifier market is riding on the back of various factors such as growing risk of water borne diseases and rising water pollution.

In terms of regional platform, Asia-Pacific region captured the leading market of global commercial UV water purifier in 2016. Further, robust expansion of commercial sector in this region on the back of positive GDP figures is expected to fuel the growth of commercial UV water purifier market by 2024. Moreover, China is the dominating country in this region owing to various factors such as presence of huge commercial sector and increasing water diseases. Apart from this, North America region is believed to be fastest growing market of commercial UV water purifier.

Rising Health Concerns

Rising health awareness among the population regarding various water borne diseases is expected to bolster the growth of commercial UV water purifier market. Moreover, favorable government initiative in order to encourage the consumer to adopt water purifiers is also believed to foster the growth of commercial UV water purifier market.

Technological Advancement

Continuous technological advancement in membrane technology by major key vendors is also propelling the market of commercial UV water purifier. Furthermore, rapid urbanization along with positive GDP figures of developed and developing nations such as U.S., China and other is also one of the factors fostering the growth of commercial UV water purifier market.

Although, high maintenance cost associated with commercial UV water purifier is projected to dampen the market of commercial UV water purifier across the globe.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global commercial UV water purifier market which includes company profiling of Aquafine Corporation, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Best Water Technology (BWT) Group, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Xylem Inc., American Air & Water, Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies Inc., Eureka Forbes Limited, HaloSource Davey Water Products, Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global commercial UV water purifier market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

