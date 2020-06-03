Market Dynamics:

The huge population of meat, dairy and poultry consumers has helped the expansion of all other associated services, including the Veterinary healthcare industry to grow. Increasing disposable incomes, increased pet humanization and an overall change in peoples’ attitude towards animals have helped the industry to thrive in the region.

The Animal health companies in the west have efficiently exploited the situation by providing services and products to target customers. Relatively cheap products, like chewing bones, for the dental health of dogs and omega-3 supplements for a better skin-coat have gained enormous popularity amongst pet owners.

Increasing significance of livestock as an economic commodity- not only because of meat and dairy but also as sources of various chemical compounds used in a variety of fields- from health care to energy generation has made the Veterinary healthcare market to gain popularity.

China is one of the most rapidly growing markets for Veterinary healthcare products and diagnostics. Awareness about pet health care increased incidents of zoonotic diseases and coming of better diagnostic techniques in the veterinary health care market have helped the industry to grow.

Growing consciousness regarding the cognitive abilities, digestive health and muscular development of the pets have shaped the market. Continuous innovations and technological advances in the development of animal health drugs have helped the veterinary healthcare market to expand over past few decades.

Increasing consumer concern for where and how their food is produced is leading to a tougher scrutiny of feeding and rearing practices of farm animals. A recent event that helped in increasing the overall value of the veterinary healthcare market was termination of anti-dumping measures on China’s pet products by the European Union.

Market Segmentation:

The Veterinary healthcare market has been segmented on the basis of products, mainly into medicinal feed additives, vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, and other pharmaceuticals. The health products for companion animals (Cats, Dogs, Horses) and farm animals (Cattle, Pork, Poultry) are significantly different.

The Veterinary healthcare diagnostics market can is divided into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment has been the larger one. Consumables are further divided into reagent clips and cartridges, immunodiagnostic test kits, PCR test kits, blood glucose strips, urine glucose strips, etc.

Geographical Analysis:

The animal husbandry in China is scattered on the basis of animal types in different provinces. All Bovidae are called cattle in China for some unknown traditional reason. Thus, the cattle’ healthcare products have a market in Tibet and nearby regions. Western China is a huge market for the sheep and goat healthcare products. Majority of China’s livestock consists of Pigs. The central Sichuan region being a prominent producer provides a strong base for the industry.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the industry include Bayer Healthcare (Hong Kong), BoehringerIngelheim (Germany), Elanco (U.S.), Merial (Animal Health Division of Sanofi) (France), Virbac (France), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Abaxis, Inc. (U.S.), Heska Corporation (U.S.), Neogen Corporation (U.S.), Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands).

