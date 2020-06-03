Research Nester released a report titled “Alzheimer’s Treatment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global Alzheimer’s treatment market in terms of market segmentation by drug class, by distribution channel, by product, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The Alzheimer’s treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027. The market is further projected to attain a market value of USD 2,008.17 million by the end of 2027. Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder of the brain which commonly occurs among the older population. The market is segmented by drug class, by distribution channel, by product, by end user and by region. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and home care settings. The segment for clinics is predicted to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of about 10.12% over the forecast period. Moreover, the segment for hospitals is anticipated to hold the leading share in the market by 2027 as a result of rising cases of Alzheimer’s disease that require admission of patients in hospitals for better care.

On the basis of region, the Alzheimer’s treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America holds the major share of Alzheimer’s treatment market on account of increasing incidences of the disease. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow steadily over the next few years, which is attributed primarily to the rising elderly population in countries including India, China, Australia, and Japan.

Increasing Geriatric Population with Alzheimer’s to Boost the Market Growth

According to the Alzheimer’s Association in 2020, an estimated 5.8 million people above the age of 65 in America are living with Alzheimer’s disease. This number is further predicted to increase to 13.8 million people above the age of 65 by 2050. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia that occurs among the elderly population. The increasing incidences of Alzheimer’s disease have created an upsurge in the demand for effective treatment for the disease, which is estimated to result in the market growth over the forecast period. However, the high standards required for the approval of any drug or device for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease is estimated to become a major barrier for the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Alzheimer’s treatment market which includes company profiling of NeuroEM Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Allergan Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Janssen, Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Eisai Co., Ltd. and Neuronix. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Alzheimer’s treatment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

