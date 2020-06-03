Market Dynamics

The Airline business globally is known as a very high loss making business proposition and one where the survivability rate is extremely poor. Only the airline that optimizes their costs and management has a good chance of surviving and making a profit. Just a good product does not ensure survival. The fate of Kingfisher Airlines of India is a grim reminder of the perils faced by the airlines.

Airline route profitability software evaluates existing routes to know the profit margins and plans & budgets profitability of routes, so that new routes can be undertaken in the future.

The software does much more by looking into each and every aspect of past, current and future route planning. This market will grow at a CAGR of 6.13% till 2020.

With airlines facing hard times to make effective use of their routes, the airline route profitability software has gained importance.

Supply crunch affecting the commercial airline carriers is a major friction factor for the former market growth. The market for such software is directly proportional to the growth of the airline industry and will show maximum rate of growth in the low cost, small and regional airlines as these businesses are extremely cost sensitive. Further, these businesses require the services of such software to optimize their costs and get maximum return on their Investment.

Market Segmentation

The Airline Route Profitability Software Market is segmented on the basis of type into Network Planning & Scheduling, Pricing & Revenue Management, Sales & Revenue Analysis and Others. On the basis of application, the Airline Route Profitability Software can be split into Domestic Airlines, Business Charters and International Airline.

Regional Analysis

The market is geographically segmented around North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle-East. North America holds the major shares in the market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market are IBM, NIIT, Infosys, GTI, Wipro and Megabyte. Some other players in the market include Sabre Airline Solutions, OPNSC, Sixel Consulting Group, Airpas Aviation AG, Optym, G-aero, Seabury Group, Qlikview.

