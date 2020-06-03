Market Dynamics

The demand for agricultural wastewater treatment is mainly driven by decreasing freshwater resources and the increasing regulatory standards for safe discharge of effluents. Untreated discharges are being prohibited in many regions.

This increasing demand is constrained by costs,energy-intensive nature of treatment, and lack of awareness on the part of stakeholders. Another impediment is the preference for short-term profit overlong-termenvironmental and farming benefits. These same constraints entailopportunity for growth in this industry as the awareness increases, technology improves, and costs come down.

Agricultural waste water is majorly the excess water running off the farm fields contaminated with chemicals, slurries, and residues generated. Its treatment requires a farm management plan to control the pollution generated from it. The pollution can be point or nonpoint i.e. with no specific source.When the pollutant is soil washed off the fields, fields utilize erosion controls to reduce it and retain the soil. For nutrient runoffs, nutrient management measures are employed.

Animal wastes are treated by containment using lagoons and/or by covering it. Grasses and other green crops are turned into silage. Milk and slaughter wastes in wastewater are treated by mixing with human sewage in a sewage treatment plant. Firewater, water used for firefighting, requires disposal using specialized disposal methods. They can be reused as fertilizers for crops after treatment.

End-user/Technology

The major end-users of agricultural wastewater treatment are in farming, dairy, and husbandry industry. They use it to prevent pollution in their fields which may affect them, the animals, and the land. It prevents contamination of drinking water aquifers.Silage is used as winter forage for cattle and sheep. Vegetable wastes are recycled and the recovered soil is reintroduced to the land. The manure generated is a reliable supply of necessary nutrients and required moisture, especially in water-stressed areas.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented in terms of the methodology used, by pollution source, and by its application.

Segmentation based on methodology includes but is not limited to erosion controls, nutrient management,wetlands construction, using lagoons, chemical solutions, and wastewater treatment plants.

On the basis of pollution source, the classifications include nonpoint source – sediment runoffs, nutrient runoffs, and pesticides, and point sources – animal wastes, crops, milk wastes, vegetables, and firewater.Based on application, it can be classified on the basis of the industrial sectors of its end users.

All of the above segmentations are fluid as new technologies emerge for different sectors. Additionally, the geographical concentration of the markets and the makers give an additional layout to these segments.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America (USA) and Europe (Germany &UK), have a dominant market share in the agricultural wastewater treatment market. Although Europe currently drivesthe market by its stringent standards and USA is the largestmarket, future growth will come from APAC with their booming economies and growing population requirements, especially for ecologically sustainable growth.

Opportunities

Newer, user-friendly, odorless, compact, and cost-effective solutions are providing newer opportunities in the market. Chemical-free and organic solutions areareas for growth in this market. Developing economies with their untapped markets and increasingly stringent regulations provide avenues for entry into newer markets.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market Akzo Nobel, BASF, CH2M, Dow, Evoqua,GE, IDE Technologies, Louis Berger, Schlum berger, Siemens, Suez Environment, and Tetra Tech.

