Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Arterial Stents Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Arterial Stents Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Arterial Stents market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Arterial Stents market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Based on the product type, the global arterial stents market is segmented into coronary stents and peripheral stents. The coronary stents are further classified into bare metal stents, bioresorbable stents, drug-eluting stents and others. The others segment is comprised of dual therapy stents, covered stents. The peripheral stents segment is further divided into self-expanding stents, balloon-expanding stents, and others (Drug-eluting stents, covered stents etc.). In 2016, coronary stents accounted for a highest market share. Drug-eluting stents sub-segment generated highest revenue in 2016, which is owing to the development and incorporation of anti-restenotic agents for drug-eluting stents, aimed at preventing the incidence of re-stenosis. The peripheral stents segment is anticipated to witness maximum CAGR by 2025, due to the high flexibility of self-expanding peripheral stents and usage of Co–Cr material in their design to impart radial strength. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Different types of applications in the arterial stents market are coronary artery, carotid artery, iliac artery, femoral & popliteal artery, and others. The coronary artery segment dominated the market in terms of market share in 2016, and is expected to continue to lead the global market during forecast period. However, femoral & popliteal artery segment is likely to expand with relatively significant CAGR during 2017-2025, due to rising number of PCI procedures on femoral artery, as it is considered to be the most safe and accessible artery for stenting.

Geographically, the global arterial stents has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The report also profiles major players in the global arterial stents based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Abbott Vascular (Abbott Laboratories), Cordis Corporation (A Cardinal Health Company), Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc. (BARD Peripheral Vascular), Medtronic, Gore Medical, Cook Medical, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Lifetech Scientific, and BIOTRONIK AG.

Global Arterial Stents Market, by Product,

Coronary Stents Bare Metal Stents Drug-eluting Stents Bioresorbable Stents Others

Peripheral Stents Self-expandable Stents Balloon-expandable Stents Others



Coronary Artery

Carotid Artery

Iliac Artery

Femoral & Popliteal Artery

Others

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Which company is expected to dominate the Arterial Stents market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Arterial Stents market? Which application of the Arterial Stents is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Arterial Stents market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Moreover, the report highlighted revenue, sales, manufacturing cost, and product and the States that are most competitive in the lucrative market share idea. There is a discussion on the background and financial trouble in the global Arterial Stents economic market. This included the CAGR value during the outlook period leading to 2025.

