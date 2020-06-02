The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Compact Loaders market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Compact Loaders market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Compact Loaders market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Compact Loaders market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Compact Loaders market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

growing demand for providing adequate infrastructure in cities. This situation leads to a high investment in the infrastructure sector, which is one of the major drivers for the growth of the compact loaders market. As per industry estimates, around US$ 750 Bn to US$ 850 Bn is invested in infrastructure projects worldwide each year, and a major portion of this investment – 70% to be precise – is pumped in emerging economies. In the APEJ region, India is an emerging nation where there is a tremendous scope for infrastructure development. To underscore this fact, the investment in infrastructure in India was expected to increase to US$ 1 trillion during its 12th plan which runs from 2012 till 2017. Increasing investments in infrastructure projects in the region is likely to benefit the growth of the compact loaders market in the APEJ region.

Global compact loaders market forecast by application

The construction sector segment in the application category of the global compact loaders market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,142 Mn in the year 2017 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 6,145 Mn by the end of the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% during the period of assessment. In terms of volume, the construction sector segment is estimated to be pegged at 84,688 units in the year 2017 and is projected to reach a figure of 119,261 units in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the period of assessment.

