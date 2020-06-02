Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Rise in Prevalence of Depression that Boosts the Growth of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market In Industry

The report reveals that the global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The report segments the application of PVA films into water soluble applications and polarizer applications and estimates each segment from 2011 to 2018 in terms of volumes and revenues. The report further segments PVA films used in water soluble packaging on the basis of various applications in terms of volumes (tons) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018. The major water soluble applications analyzed in the report are detergent packaging, agrochemical packaging, laundry bags, embroidery and others. The report also estimates and forecasts the PVA polarized films market based on its application in terms of volumes (million square meters) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018. Polarizer applications include LCD panels, optical filters, etc.

The report analyzes the PVA water soluble films demand across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) in terms of volumes (tons) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018. The report analyzes demand for each region based on various water soluble applications of PVA films. The demand for polarized PVA films is concentrated in the Asian region; hence the report also provides granular market data for key Asian countries including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and China in terms of volumes (million square meters) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018.

This research report estimates and forecasts the global market for polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films, analyzing the market dynamics such as driving and restraining factors, the growth trends, and opportunities present in the market. In order to understand the supply chain of the PVA films market, the report includes value chain analysis which gives a comprehensive view of the overall market. The study uses analytical tools such as Porters Five Forces Model in order to gauge impact of buyers, suppliers, substitutes, new entrants and competition on overall PVA films market. It also includes market attractiveness analysis for water soluble applications in order to showcase lucrative application segments of water soluble PVA film. The end-use industries of PVA films are diverse hence company market share for water soluble and polarizer application is analyzed separately for the year 2012.

The report also includes company profiles of the major companies operating in the global market, highlighting company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments. Major companies covered in the report include Kuraray Co. Ltd., Sekisui Specialty Chemicals, Arrow Coated Products Ltd., Cortec Corporation, Jiangmen Proudly Water-Soluble Plastic Co., Ltd., AMC (UK) Ltd., Changzhou Water Soluble Co. Ltd, MonoSol, LLC, Nippon Gohsei and Aicello Chemical Co. Ltd.

In this report, top down approached was used to analyze and estimate the PVA film market by geography and bottom up approach for various applications. Extensive secondary research was conducted using sources such as Plastemart Magazine, ICIS, company annual reports, government databases, etc. Along with secondary research, primary interviews were conducted in order to validate the research findings. Primary interviews were conducted with key industry participants such as VPs, CEOs, marketing manager, sales manager, etc. This method has proven to arrive at accurate market data and helps in making strategic decisions in the global PVA films market.

This report segments the global PVA films market as follows: