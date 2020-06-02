Global Molded Plastics Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Molded Plastics market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Molded Plastics market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Molded Plastics market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Molded Plastics market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Molded Plastics market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Molded Plastics market during the assessment period.

Molded Plastics Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Molded Plastics market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Molded Plastics market. The Molded Plastics market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global molded plastics market. These market dynamics are analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the market with the help of the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis model, which helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the structure and profitability of the global molded plastics market. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and the degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the molded plastics business globally. There are currently numerous drivers for the market. The most prominent drivers include rapid growth in the packaging industry, decrease in oil prices along with technological advancements in plastic molding technologies. Lower oil prices help petrochemical companies improve margins, and it is becoming apparent that the profit margins of many of the petrochemical companies have improved quite considerably due to low oil prices boosting the demand for molded plastics. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the molded plasticsmarket on the basis of material, technology, application, region, and country. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market.

On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate (preforms), polyethylene terephthalate (others), and others. By molding technology the market has been segmented into injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, and others (rotomolding andcasting). Furthermore, the molded plastics market has been segmented by various end-use applications, including packaging, consumables& electronics, automotive & transportation, building & construction, and other applications. Growth in PET preform volume is due to high demand in the packaging of food &beverage. The market value for PET preforms is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2016 and 2024.The two major polymers, polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate, are expected to constitute over 50% of the total molded plastics market share.

In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. China is expected to remain the dominant market in the molded plastics with demand for molded plastic reaching 85,496 kilo tons by 2024. A zero tax agreement between ASEAN and China have created a stable position for ASEAN, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% between2016 and 2024

India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Favorable government regulations and emergence of medium and small enterprises in India have contributed significantly to the molded plastics market.

Key players in the molded plasticsmarket areBASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, Huntsman Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., INEOS Group AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Reliance Industries Limited, Harwal Group, Al Watania Plastics, Obeikan Investment Group (OIG), and Takween Advanced Industries. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Molded Plastics Market: By Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

Molded Plastics Market: By Technology

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

Molded Plastics Market: By Application

Packaging

Consumable & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Other Applications

Molded Plastics Market: By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan and South Korea India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



