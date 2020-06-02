Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Power Tool market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Power Tool market.

India power tools market is segmented on the basis of end-user, mode of operation and region.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial power tools and household power tools. With increasing industrialization, the industrial sector is estimated to dominate in terms of demand for power tools. Industrial segment is estimated to account for 55.8% in terms of value share by end of 2016. The household segment is estimated to account for 44.2% in terms of value share by 2016, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

The electric power tools segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to ease of operation and low operational costs. The segment is expected to be most attractive between 2016 and 2026, and witness significant investment in product development. Electric segment is estimated to account for 56.6% in terms of value share by end of 2026. Pneumatic and others segments are estimated to collectively account for 46.4% in terms of value share by end of 2016.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North India, South India, East India and West India. With large number of industries concentrated in the region, the market in South India and West India is expected to account for maximum demand for power tools over the forecast period. Market in South India is expected to account for 38.2% of the total India market by the end of 2026. Market in North India is estimated to be growing rapidly, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes market share analysis of the existing international, China-based and domestic players in the market. The report also profiles both global and domestic players in the India power tools market.

Global Players in the market include Atlas Copco AB, Snap-on International, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Actuant Corporation and SKF AB. Regional players in the market include Stanley Black & Decker, Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Kulkarni Power Tools.

