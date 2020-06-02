Detailed Study on the Global Optically Clear Adhesive(OCA) Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Tesa SE

Dow Corning

Nitto Denko Corporation

Lintec Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Dymax Corporation

Hitachi chemical

DELO Industrial

Du Pont

Cyberbond LLC

Toray Industries

Scapa

Master Bond Inc

Adhesives Research

Norland Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Material

Acrylics

Polyvinyl acetate

Polyurethane

Silicone

Epoxy

By Technology

Bright Enhancement Film(BEF

Diffuse Film

Reflecting Film

Others

Segment by Application

Mobile phones

Tablets mobile phones

Tablets

Monitors

Televisions

