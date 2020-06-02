The global Audio Codec market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Audio Codec market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Audio Codec market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Audio Codec across various industries.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Cirrus Logic, Texas Instruments Inc, STMicroelectronics, Qualcomm Inc, Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated Products, Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Dolby Laboratories, Fraunhofer IIS, Technicolor SA, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Mono-Codec

StereoCodec

Multi-channel Codec

Based on the Application:

Desktop and Laptop

Mobile Phone and Tablet

Music & Media Device and Home Theatre

Television and Gaming Console

Headphone, Headset, and Wearable Device

Automotive Infotainment

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

