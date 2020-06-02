Global Sodium Hypochlorite Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Sodium Hypochlorite market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Sodium Hypochlorite market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Sodium Hypochlorite market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Sodium Hypochlorite market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Sodium Hypochlorite market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Sodium Hypochlorite market during the assessment period.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the dominant consumer of sodium hypochlorite riding on high sales of household bleaching products to its large population. Major industrial economies including China, India, Japan and South Korea are the major consumers of sodium hypochlorite for application in waste water treatment, household products, dental care and chemical industry. Two of the most populated countries, China and India are situated in Asia. Both these countries are growing rapidly and witnessing rising disposable income and purchase power parity of the general population. This is expected to fuel market growth of household products including bleach and detergents, which in turn is expected to fuel demand for sodium hypochlorite in the region. North America is another major consumer for sodium hypochlorite especially in the dental care and waste water treatment applications. In Rest of the World, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa contribute to major demand for the market. Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than other regions due to its stringent regulations.

Some of the market players include AGC group, Sunbelt Chemical Corporations, Orica Watercare and Shanghai Polymet Commodities Ltd., among many others.

