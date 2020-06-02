Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market.

The report on the global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is mainly driven by growing need for environment-friendly batteries in the automotive industry. As the government in various countries are increasingly taking initiatives to encourage adoption of the hybrid and plug-in hybrid automotive for public transportation, demand for the automotive lithium ion battery packs is expected to remain high. In addition, manufacturers in the electronic industry are also witnessing significant demand for the automotive lithium ion batteries attributed to growing need for better battery life in the smartphones, laptops, tablets and power tools.

Moreover, the report also reveals that the leading market players in the automotive industry are increasingly entering into collaborations to gain a competitive edge over the other market players in the global market. Through collaborations the leading market players are focusing on developing prismatic cell batteries and solid state batteries. Increasing number of collaborations in the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is expected to underscore lucrative growth opportunities. These factors are further expected to contribute towards growth of the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market significantly.

Global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is segmented as battery capacity, vehicle, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of battery capacity, the global market is segmented as less than 20 KWH, 21-40 and more than 41. Based on vehicle, the global market is segmented as hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in-hybrid vehicles (PHEV) and full battery electric vehicle (BEV). By vehicle type, the global market is segmented as passenger car, LCV, HCV and others.

Global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs Market: Competition

Key players operating in the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market are GS Yuasa Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Tesla Motors, Inc., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd., Wanxiang Group Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Crown Battery Corporation, Leoch International Technology Ltd., EnerSys, Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG., Coslight Technology International Group Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and East Penn Manufacturing Co.

