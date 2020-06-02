Global Automotive Stamping Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Automotive Stamping market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Automotive Stamping market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Automotive Stamping market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Automotive Stamping market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Automotive Stamping market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Automotive Stamping market during the assessment period.

growing preference for the hot stamping process in the India automotive stamping market as it enables manufacturing of lightweight automotive components with higher strength. It is a cost-effective technology used to manufacture complex parts without many pressing issues. The hot stamping process has high penetration in North America, Europe and China. However, significant investments made by some of the leading players in the market towards hot stamping are expected to draw the attention of other manufacturers towards this technology.

Restricted pricing flexibility likely to hamper the growth of the stamping segment in the India automotive stamping market

Over the past decade, weight reduction and performance improvement have been the prime focus of automakers in the Indian automobile industry. However, these two sets of attributes can only be achieved through the use of advanced materials that are costlier than the existing ones. These days, manufacturers are focussing on reducing manufacturing costs. These factors when combined with the existent intense competition present in the domestic automotive stamping market create significant pressure on manufacturers to reduce their margins. The restricted pricing flexibility in the India automotive stamping market might act as a barrier for new entrants in the market.

The Indian automotive industry includes a large number of Tier II and Tier III players involved in the production of sheet metal components and assemblies. Unlike the large OEMs and Tier I players who have large capital to invest, Tier II and Tier III players are reluctant to invest in new products and technologies due to the high costs. Furthermore, the complexity of operations of newly imported equipment is another factor that might restrain existing players in the market and stop them from adopting new technologies. This, in turn, can act as a deterrent to the growth of the stamping segment in the India automotive stamping market.

