In this report, the Global Water Soluble Fertilizers market was valued at USD 7.3 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.”Water Soluble Fertilizers Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Increasing government subsidies on water soluble fertilizers adoption and economic incentives on fertigation for reducing ground water consumption are the major drivers for the growth. Furthermore, emerging applications of green house and growing demand for micro-irrigation systems are also considered to be the other factors propelling the expansion over the forecast period.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10222553

According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), emerging nations including India and China requires additional 120 million hectares of arable land in order to fulfill the rising food demand by 2030. Rising consumer awareness pertaining to organic food products has been expected to support the industry growth.Moreover, limited arable lands, rising environmental concerns, and easy application are other factors spurring the water soluble fertilizers demand. Furthermore, growing demand for drip irrigation suitable for undulating terrain, rolling topography, barren lands, and shallow soil layers areas is expected to drive industry expansion over the forecast period.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on product type segment, the report segregates the segment and delivers the revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

• Nitrogenous

• Potassium

• Micronutrients

• Phosphate

• Secondary Nutrients

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Foliar

• Fertigation

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10222553

On the basis of crop type, the market has been segmented further, and displays growth rate and market share over the forecast period;

• Field

• Horticultural

• Plantation

• Turf

• Ornamental

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of water soluble fertilizer for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in water soluble fertilizer market by top manufacturers/players, with fertilizer revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including Agrium Inc., Israel Chemicals Limited, Potash Corp, The Mosaic Company, EuroChem, K+S AG, and Yara International ASA. Other players include Coromandel International Limited, Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co. Limited, Compo GmbH & Co. KG, Haifa Chemicals Limited, Sinochem Fertilizers Co., Limited, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, TATA Chemicals, Qatar Fertilizer Company CF Industries Holdings Inc., and Iowa Fertilizer Company.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10222553

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609