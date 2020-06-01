Medical Carts Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Medical Carts Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Medical Carts Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Carts Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Medical Carts market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Medical Carts market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

companies such as Ergotron, Inc. and InterMetro Industries Corporation are introducing powered medical carts to simplify the work of nursing facility staff. These mobile medical carts are preferred by nurses as they are at a high risk of musculoskeletal disorders.

Non-powered or mechanical medical carts are now slowly being replaced by innovative and enhanced technologies such as powered medical carts with battery systems and locking drawers with negative tilt to facilitate efficient medication stocking, and also feature automated medicine dispensing systems. For instance, Omnicell Inc. designs medication workstations to advance medication and supply automation management. On the other hand Ergotron Inc. offers a wide variety of powered medical carts with ergonomic and easy-to-manoeuvre features. This shift in technology to powered medical carts is trending the North America medical carts market.

Hazards associated with powered medical carts could negatively impact segmental growth over the forecast period

There have been past incidences of safety issues with battery powered mobile medical carts.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been receiving several complaints about incidents of hospital fires associated with batteries used in powered medical carts. In December 2016, the FDA issued a warning regarding the risks associated with battery powered medical carts to healthcare professionals and healthcare units. Medical carts are regulated by the FDA under section 201(h) of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Commercially available battery powered medical carts include medication dispensing carts, emergency carts and others. Hazards associated with powered medical carts are likely to hamper the revenue growth of the Powered segment during the forecast period.

