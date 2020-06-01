The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Telecom Consulting market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Telecom Consulting market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Telecom Consulting market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Telecom Consulting market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Telecom Consulting market by segmenting the market based on network type, services, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Large-scale acceptance of connected things technology or the internet of things and the need for proficient network connectivity solutions will boost the business trends over the forecast period. Moreover, connected cars, smartphones, and smart households are predicted to offer new growth opportunities for the telecom consulting industry over the forecast period.

Apart from this, the manufacturing, hospitality, retail, and transport sectors are likely to play a vital role in augmenting the growth of the telecom consulting industry over the forecast timespan. Moreover, telecom service providers are likely to target these sectors to enlarge their customer base, thereby creating a growing demand for telecom consulting services. However, the security network is the key threat to the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of network type, the market is divided into Wireline and Wireless. In terms of services, the industry is divided into Planning & Consulting, System Integration, and Operations & Maintenance. Application-wise, the market is classified into 4G/FTTH/LTE, Smart Grid, Mobile Broadband, Mobile Money & M-Payments, Cloud Services, Mobile Video/Content, and Unified Communications.

Global Telecom Consulting : Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

