The report covers the forecast and analysis of the non-insulin therapies for diabetes market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the non-insulin therapies for diabetes market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the non-insulin therapies for diabetes market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the airport logistics systems market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the non-insulin therapies for diabetesmarket by segmenting the market based on the product, distributor, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Production of novel non-insulin diabetes drugs like thiazolidinediones, glucagon-like peptide 1 analogs,dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors, and glinides for treating diabetes will propel the market expansion during the period from 2019 to 2027. Rising insulin costs will further steer the growth of the non-insulin therapies for diabetes industry over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, the strict laws pertaining to the manufacturing of new drugs for treating diabetes can retard the market progression over the forecast period. In addition to this, the long process of approving of the drugs may further inhibit the market surge over the forecast time frame.

Based on the product type, the market is divided into oral and injectable products. On the basis of the distributor, the industry can be classified into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacies, and others.

The key players in this market are 3SBio Group, Alkem Labs., Eli Lilly and Company, Emisphere Technologies, Eurofarma Laboratórios S.A., GEROPHARM, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Luye Pharma Group, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc), Novo Nordisk, Pfizer Inc., Servier, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Ildong, and Syneos Health.

