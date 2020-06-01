The Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.86% from 2017 to 2025.

With Mobile Video Surveillance, we can have eyes on our property at all times and trained, qualified and alert security personal available at the ready should an incident occur. Benefits of mobile video surveillance includes Ã¢â‚¬â€œ reliable surveillance, cost savings, live monitored video, self-sustained mobile security surveillance trailer units, enhanced theft protection, employee and customer safety, fast response, improved productivity, and distributed intelligence.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising adoption of wireless IP surveillance

1.2 Increasing demand for real-time surveillance and video analytics for intelligent monitoring

1.3 Need of video analytics technology and internet-enabled surveillance cameras

1.4 Enhanced infrastructure and deployment capabilities

1.5 Rising public safety and security concerns

1.6 Growing demand for cloud-based video surveillance solutions

1.7 Increasing adoption of IP cameras for better functionality at reduced cost

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for data privacy

2.2 High bandwidth technologies required

2.3 Need for high-capacity storage to record high-resolution images

Market Segmentation:

The Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market is segmented on the application, component, vertical, and region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Transport Vehicles

1.2 Trains and Trams

1.3 Buses

1.4 Drones

1.5 Police cars

1.6 Others

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.2 Hardware

2.3 Service

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Military and Defense

3.2 Transportation

3.3 Industrial

3.3.1 Energy and Power

3.3.2 Manufacturing

3.3.3 Marine

3.3.4 Construction

3.3.5 Mining

3.4 Law Enforcement

3.4.1 Prisons and Correctional Facilities

3.4.2 City Surveillance

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Hanwha Techwin

2. Dahua

3. Axis Communications

4. Flir

5. Hikvision

6. Tyco International

7. Bosch Security Systems

8. Infinova

9. Avigilon

10. Pelco

11. United Technologies

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

