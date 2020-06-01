In 2029, the Commercial and Industrial Robotics market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Commercial and Industrial Robotics market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Commercial and Industrial Robotics market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Commercial and Industrial Robotics market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

The report on the Commercial and Industrial Robotics market provides a bird's eye view of the current proceeding within the Commercial and Industrial Robotics market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Commercial and Industrial Robotics market.

Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Commercial and Industrial Robotics market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Commercial and Industrial Robotics market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include FANUC(Japan), KUKA(Germany), ABB(Switzerland), Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan), Nachi(Japan), Kawasaki Robotics(Japan), Comau(Italy), EPSON Robots(Japan), Staubli(Switzerland), Omron Adept Technologies(US), DENSO Robotics(Japan), OTC Daihen(Japan), Panasonic(Japan), Toshiba(Japan), Mitsubishi Electric(Japan), Yamaha(Japan), Universal Robots(Denmark), Hyundai Robotics(Korea), Robostar(Korea), Star Seiki(Japan), CLOOS(Germany), IGM(Australia), JEL Corporation(Japan), Foxconn(Foxbot)(China), Siasun(China), Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment, Estun Automation(China), Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China), STEP Electric Corporation, Codian Robotics(Netherlands), etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Industrial Robotics

Commercial Robotics

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Medical

Retail

Public utilities

Traffic field

