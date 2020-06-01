Drug delivery is the process of administering a pharmaceutical compound to provide therapy to various diseases. The drug delivery technologies change the profile of drug release, including absorption, distribution, and elimination to improve product safety and efficacy. It also sees the patient convenience and compliance with the drug. The common routes of administration are the oral, enteral, parenteral, inhalation, topical, and transdermal patches routes. However, many medications such as protein and peptide, antibody, vaccine, and gene-based drugs may not be delivered through these routes of administrations, as they might be vulnerable to enzymatic degradation or cannot be absorbed into the systemic circulation efficiently.

Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00026863

However, many medications such as protein and peptide, antibody, vaccine, and gene-based drugs may not be delivered through these routes of administrations, as they might be vulnerable to enzymatic degradation or cannot be absorbed into the systemic circulation efficiently. This is attributed to the molecular size and its therapeutic effects. Hence, many protein and peptide drugs are recommended to be delivered by injection. Recently, manufacturers are taking many efforts in the area of drug delivery, including the development of targeted drug delivery devices in which the drug is only active in the target area of the body.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

3M Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Boehringer Ingelheim group

Consort Medical plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

InsuletCorporation

Medtronic Plc

Sulzer Ltd. (Medmix Systems AG)

and West Pharmaceuticals Services

The key factors that drive the growth of the drug delivery devices market include rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in the biologics market. In addition, surge in geriatric population further supplements the growth of the market. However, risk of needlestick injuries and stringent government regulations hinder the growth of the market globally. On the contrary, high growth prospects in emerging markets can provide newer opportunities for the drug delivery devices market growth.

The drug delivery devices market size is studied on the basis of device type, route of administration, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. On the basis of device type, it is segmented into smart pills, inhalers, drug eluting stents, safety syringes, implantable drug delivery device, transdermal patches, and others. By route of administration, it is bifurcated into hospitals & diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers & clinics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Inquire for Discount: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00026863

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876