Middle East online education & e-learning market is segmented into technology type such as learning management system (technology), mobile e-learning technology, virtual classroom technology and podcast technology. Among these segments, learning management system (technology) segment is expected to occupy the top position in Middle East online education & e-learning market. Further, increasing application in corporate organization sector is believed to propel the growth of the learning management system (technology) market. Various advantages offered by learning management system such as flexibility and scalability to the specification required creates a holistic and dynamic learning environment. Further, various IT companies in the region are adopting LMS to train the employees. These factors are penetrating the market for learning management system in the Middle East region.“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Middle East online education & e-learning market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. Moreover, Middle East online education & e-learning market was estimated at USD 558.1 Million in 2016. Increasing penetration of smartphones and favorable government initiatives are the two major growth drivers of Middle East online education & e-learning market.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is slated to account for a leading market share in the Middle East online education & e-learning market during the forecast period. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia education sector is witnessing the transition from traditional teacher-centered approach to learner-centered approach which is anticipated to increase the demand for advanced online education technologies and platforms. Further, adoption of distance and mobile learning practices is expected to spur the market of online education & e-learning. UAE is anticipated to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the positive attitude of students towards online education and e-learning.

Government Initiatives

Middle East online education & e-Learning market is expanding owing to the rising investment by the government authorities to digitize the education sector. For instance, In October 2012, the UAE government indicated that they were on track to get 400 schools equipped with learning platforms by 2015, well ahead of schedule on a project that started in 2010 to deploy learning technology in all 425 state-run public schools. This effectively creates a nationwide delivery platform for suppliers that will reach over 294,000 students.

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones

The online education market is rising on the back of availability of ample of resources such as internet, advanced electronic gadgets and huge availability of content developers in the region. The growing adoption of digital books and online tuitions further boost the demand for online education and e-learning. Additionally, increasing popularity of e-learning among the tech savvy students is creating more demand for the online education and creating huge opportunities for the online education and e-learning service providers.

However, high cost of online education & e-learning and rising security concerns among employees are some of the factors which are expected to hamper the growth of Middle East online education & e-learning market.

The report titled “Middle East Online Education & E-learning Market : Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the Middle East online education & e-learning market in terms of market segmentation by technology type, by component type, by end user, by application and by country.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of Middle East online education & e-learning market which includes company profiling of Aptara Corporation, Tata Interactive Systems, Docebo, Desire2learn, Educomp, BMS Solutions LLC, ilearnuae, Sharp Middle East and Africa, Moodle Pty Ltd. and Dolf Technologies. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of Middle East online education & e-learning market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

