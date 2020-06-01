Blood lancet is a disposable or single use medical device primarily used for capillary blood sampling. These devices make small punctures in the skin to obtain blood samples that is further used for diagnosis of several diseases such as diabetes hyperlipidemia, blood cholesterol and dyslipidemia. These lancets are widely used by diabetic patients. Patients can easily use these devices at their homes and monitor their blood glucose level.

The major factors driving the growth of the global blood lancets market include significant increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and dyslipidemia, and rise in inclination toward home care diagnostics, are the major factors driving the blood lancets market growth. In addition, surge in use of disposable blood lancets for painless diagnosis of blood sugar level, hemoglobin, fat level, and other essential blood components, propels the market growth. Disposable lancet prevents the risk of blood transfusion and infection transmission, thereby contributing to the market growth. However, low awareness regarding homecare lancet in developing countries is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Becton

Dickinson & Company

Improve Medical

Terumo Corporation

Sarstedt AG & Co.

F.L. Medical SRL

Medtronic plc

Haemonetics Corporation

ShangdongLianfa Medical

Nipro Medical Corporation and Abbott Laboratories

The market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region. By type, it is segmented into standard, safety blood lancets, and vacuum blood lancets. Based on end user, it is classified into hospitals & clinics, blood banks, homecare and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

