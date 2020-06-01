Augmented reality is one of the current trends in the field of healthcare and medicine. Augmented reality changes user’s view by superimposing and overlaying information through 3D elements. The virtual contents are in the form of sound or imagery usually applied in 3D models. This technology makes use of sensors such as computer components, camera, or a display device. It gives its users the ability to see and interact with three-dimensional representation of bodies. The applications of AR in healthcare include autism therapy, vein detection, mental health, and education to healthcare professionals as well as patients.

AR in healthcare can help enhance the ability of surgeons and doctors to diagnose and treat their patients more precisely by permitting them to access their patient’s real time data and better visualize health issues. Thus, AR helps in reducing risks associated with minimally invasive procedures, provide informed decisions about the treatment, prevention of diseases, as well as better aftercare for patients.

Rise in use of augmented reality in diagnostic imaging, surgical simulation, rehabilitation, and patient care management propels the market growth. Furthermore, surge in number of AR based startups and growth in investments in these technologies are expected to further boost growth of the AR in healthcare market across the globe. On the contrary, concerns regarding data privacy and lack of proper healthcare infrastructure are some of the foremost barriers that hamper the market growth. Conversely, increase in private investments and growth in government support for integration of these technologies into the healthcare system are likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the AR in Healthcare market in coming future.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Microsoft Corporation

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Sony Corporation

Siemens (Siemens Healthcare)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

AccuVein Inc.

EchoPixel

DAQRI

Atheer

Inc

and Orca Health

The AR in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end-user, and region. By product type, it is classified into AR Displays, AR sensors, AR input devices, AR semiconductor components, and others. By technology, it is divided into head mounted devices and handheld devices. On the basis of end-user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

