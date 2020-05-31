Performance Coating Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Performance Coating Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Performance Coating Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of Performance Coating by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Performance Coating definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

COVID-19 Impact on Performance Coating Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Performance Coating market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Performance Coating market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Market: Dynamics

The vast range of highly important fields using performance coatings is the key driver for the global performance coatings market. The marine and power sectors are likely to be important to the performance coatings market in the coming years, among others. The power sector is so firmly established in the global economic structure that it has been one of the first adopters of performance coatings, which ensure better protection for wires and other electrical instruments. The progressive development of the power sector to make services more reliable is likely to entail rising demand from the global performance coatings market.

The steady growth of the material sciences has been important for the global performance coatings market, as it has provided the market an easy channel for innovations. The steady government support and private investment in the sector is likely to ensure steady growth of the performance coatings market.

Global Performance Coating Market: Segmentation

Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is the dominant market for performance coatings and is set for steady dominance due to the presence of a booming manufacturing sector in the region. Countries such as China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar are set to emerge as major manufacturing centers for various sectors in the coming years, with China and India likely to drive the APEJ market on significantly. This will be a key driver for the performance coatings market in Asia Pacific except Japan, as performance coatings are likely to be ingrained as a key part of the manufacturing sector in the coming years. The APEJ performance coatings market is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 6.2% in the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Various types of resin used to produce performance coatings include epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, and acrylic resin. Epoxy resin is the dominant resin in the global performance coatings market. The segment was valued at US$29.2 bn in 2017, accounting for 37% of the global performance coatings market.

Global Performance Coating Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global performance coatings market include AkzoNobel NV, Masco Corporation, Hempel A/S, Jotun A/S, The Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., BASF SE, and PPG Industries Inc.

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

The key insights of the Performance Coating market report: