The impact of the coronavirus on the N-Butane Market Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2028
Global N-Butane Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global N-Butane market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the N-Butane market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the N-Butane market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the N-Butane market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the N-Butane . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global N-Butane market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the N-Butane market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the N-Butane market over the considered assessment period.
Segmentation of the N-Butane Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Capital Butane
Sibur
Chevron Phillips Chemical
BOC (Linde Group)
TPC
Air Liquide
PROTON
Sinopec
ZHEJIANG JIANGSHAN
Ningbo Haiyue New Material
Dongying Liangxin Petrochemical
Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical
Guangrao Huabang Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
99.0 wt% (liquid phase)
99.5 wt% (liquid phase)
99.9 wt% (liquid phase)
Segment by Application
Flame Gas
Chemical Synthesis
Laboratories & Analysis
