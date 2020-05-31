Global N-Butane Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global N-Butane market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the N-Butane market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the N-Butane market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the N-Butane market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the N-Butane . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global N-Butane market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the N-Butane market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the N-Butane market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the N-Butane market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the N-Butane market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the N-Butane market reducing their environmental footprint? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global N-Butane market? What is the scope for innovation in the current N-Butane market landscape?

Segmentation of the N-Butane Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Capital Butane

Sibur

Chevron Phillips Chemical

BOC (Linde Group)

TPC

Air Liquide

PROTON

Sinopec

ZHEJIANG JIANGSHAN

Ningbo Haiyue New Material

Dongying Liangxin Petrochemical

Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical

Guangrao Huabang Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

99.0 wt% (liquid phase)

99.5 wt% (liquid phase)

99.9 wt% (liquid phase)

Segment by Application

Flame Gas

Chemical Synthesis

Laboratories & Analysis

