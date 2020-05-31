The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Flavored Bottled Water Market Growth and Forecast 2019-2027
Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Flavored Bottled Water market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Flavored Bottled Water market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Flavored Bottled Water market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Flavored Bottled Water market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Flavored Bottled Water . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Flavored Bottled Water market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Flavored Bottled Water market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Flavored Bottled Water market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Flavored Bottled Water market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Flavored Bottled Water market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Flavored Bottled Water market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Flavored Bottled Water market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Flavored Bottled Water market landscape?
Segmentation of the Flavored Bottled Water Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pepsi
Nestle
Coca Cola
Danone
Mountain Valley Spring
DS Group
XALTA
Neviot Global
Blue Keld Spring Water
Daily Drinks
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
PET Bottles
Glass Bottles
Others
Segment by Application
Super/Hypermarket
Convenience/Drug Stores
Grocery Stores/Club Stores
Others (Foodservice/Vending)
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Flavored Bottled Water market
- COVID-19 impact on the Flavored Bottled Water market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Flavored Bottled Water market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
