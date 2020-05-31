In this report, the Global Micro-LED market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Micro-LED market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Micro-LED, also known as microLED, mLED or µLED, is an emerging flat panel display technology. Micro-LED displays consist of arrays of microscopic LEDs forming the individual pixel elements. When compared to the widespread LCD technology, Micro-LED displays offer better contrast, response times, and energy efficiency.

Along with OLEDs, Micro-LED are primarily aimed at small, low-energy devices such as smartwatches and smartphones. OLED and Micro-LED both offer greatly reduced energy requirements compared to conventional LCD systems. Unlike OLED, Micro-LED is based on conventional GaN LED technology, which offers far higher total brightness than OLED produces, as much as 30 times, as well as higher efficiency in terms of lux/W.

Samsung and Apple have been pushing Micro LED technology, which makes the industry look forward to its development prospects, many companies have entered. For example: Plessey Semiconductors, AU Optronics, LG Display, Lumiode, etc. At present, Samsung technology is relatively leading.The development of the Micro LED industry has spurred the development of upstream raw materials, and many raw material manufacturers are actively developing R&D of Micro LED raw materials.Nowadays, there are five mainly applications of Micro-LED, including Cellphone, Wearable Watch Device, AR/VR, TV and Others. And Cellphone is the main application for Micro-LED, and the Cellphone reached a sales volume of approximately 33492 K Units in 2030, with 59.81% of global sales volume.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Micro-LED market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Micro-LED industry.

Global Micro-LED market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Micro-LED market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Micro-LED market: Segment Analysis

The global Micro-LED market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Micro-LED market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Micro-LED market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Small Sized Panels

Medium Sized Panels

Large Size Panels

In 2019, Small Sized Panels accounted for a major share of 80% the global Micro-LED market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47320 K Unit by 2030 from 0.20 K Unit in 2019.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Cellphone

Wearable Watch Device

AR/VR

TV

Others (Automotive Display, etc.)

In Micro-LED market, the Cellphone holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 33492 (K Units) by 2030, at a CAGR of 291.90% during 2019 and 2030.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Micro-LED market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Micro-LED key manufacturers in this market include:

Samsung Electronics

Apple

Sony

Jbd

Lumens

LG Display

Innolux Corporation

VueReal

Plessey Semiconductors

AU Optronics

Lumiode

eLux, Inc.

