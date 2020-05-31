In this report, the Global Data Center Accelerator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Data Center Accelerator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Modern data centers are being transformed to increase networking bandwidth and optimize workloads like artificial intelligence. Data center administrators also expect lower TCO, lower power, and new services. Data centers accelerators are helping customers meet these demands. The data centers accelerators facilitate a significant increase in the performance of these data centers. Moreover, due to resource sharing with the main processor, accelerators and general-purpose processors in data centers consume less power. The growing demand for AI in HPC data centers is driving the market growth. The growth in consumer-generated data and increasing use of AI-based services have propelled the demand for AI-centric data centers.

North America held the largest market share in 2018. The growing trend of cloud computing has radically increased the economic impact of data center investments made by leading service providers, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft etc. The data center accelerator market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growth in China, which can be attributed to the increasing demand for data centers in China, as organizations seek enhanced connectivity and scalable solutions for their growing businesses. Also, there is an increase in the investments by the Government of China to stimulate technological development, which has led to the large adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).Key players in this market focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches to increase revenue. NVIDIA (US) is a leading player in the data center accelerator market, followed by Intel (US) and Alphabet (US).The market has been segmented into CPU, GPU, FPGA, and ASIC. The market for FPGA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of FPGAs for the acceleration of enterprise workloads.By application, the market has been segmented into deep learning training, HPC and others. The market for enterprise interface is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2019, the global Data Center Accelerator market size was US$ 4993.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Data Center Accelerator market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Data Center Accelerator industry.

The research report studies the Data Center Accelerator market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Data Center Accelerator market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Data Center Accelerator market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Data Center Accelerator market: Segment Analysis

The global Data Center Accelerator market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Data Center Accelerator market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Data Center Accelerator market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

GPU

CPU

FPGA

ASIC

In 2018, GPU accounted for a major share of 85% in the global Data Center Accelerator market. And this product segment is poised to reach 29819 M USD by 2025 from 2983 M USD in 2018.

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Deep Learning Training

HPC and Others

In Data Center Accelerator market, Deep Learning Training segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 23381 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 40.16% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Data Center Accelerator will be promising in the Deep Learning Training field in the next couple of years.

Competitive Landscape:

The Data Center Accelerator key manufacturers in this market include:

Nvidia

Intel

Alphabet (Google)

Advanced Micro Devices

Achronix Semiconductor

Xilinx

Qualcomm

…

