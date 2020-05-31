In this report, the Global Appliance Power Cord market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Appliance Power Cord market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A power cord, line cord, or mains cable is a cable that temporarily connects an appliance to the mains electricity supply via a wall socket or extension cord. The terms are generally used for cables using a power plug to connect to a single-phase alternating current power source at the local line voltage—(generally 100 to 240 volts, depending on the location).

Appliance power cord is a cable that temporarily connects an appliance to the mains electricity supply via a wall socket or extension cord. The terms are generally used for cables using a power plug to connect to a single-phase alternating current power source at the local line voltage—(generally 100 to 240 volts, depending on the location).

Copper, aluminum are the conductor raw materials and polyurethane and polyvinyl chloride, the outer sheath raw materials for the production of appliance power cord. Large and medium-sized companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers. Some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from distributors. With the development of appliance power cord, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the appliance power cord industry in some extent.

The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan. China is the largest manufacturer and consumer in the global, which occupied about 69.50% and 28.57% in 2015. Moreover, China is the largest net-exporter in the world, above 50% of the total export volume.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, appliance power cord market has a certain potential in China, Europe, USA and Japan, India. The demand in these areas is relatively stable. In China, appliance power cord industry maintains a rapid growth.

All the manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. At the same time, Chinese manufacturers are improving their technology. In future, some Chinese manufacturers can catch up with the world’s leading technology.

The sales price of appliance power cord is decreasing year by year from 2011 to 2016. The sales price is at about 11325 USD/K PCS in 2015. The product profit margin is about 10% – 16 % in 2015, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

In future, the appliance power cord industry in the world will turn dispersed. The world appliance power cord consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, appliance power cord has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in appliance power cord downstream products, the world appliance power cord capacity will continue to expand.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support the copper, aluminum, polyurethane and polyvinyl chloride industry, it will lead the increase of appliance power cord demand. Therefore, we think entering appliance power cord market will be a good choice.

In 2019, the global Appliance Power Cord market size was US$ 2187.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Appliance Power Cord market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Appliance Power Cord industry.

The research report studies the Appliance Power Cord market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Appliance Power Cord market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Appliance Power Cord market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Appliance Power Cord market: Segment Analysis

The global Appliance Power Cord market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Appliance Power Cord market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Appliance Power Cord market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

PVC & Rubber materials

Halogen-free materials

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household appliances

Computers and consumer electronics

Medical devices

Iec auto-lock industry

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Appliance Power Cord market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Appliance Power Cord key manufacturers in this market include:

Volex

Electri-Cord

Feller

Americord

Quail Electronics

Interpower

William Campbell

StayOnline

Tripplite

MEGA

Longwell

HL TECHNOLOGY

Hongchang Electronics

CHING CHENG

Prime Wire & Cable

AURICH

I-SHENG

Queenpuo

Yunhuan Electronics

Yung Li

ShangYu Jintao

QIAOPU

Ningbo Chenglong

Fund Resources Group

Wengling Antong

YFC-BonEagle

