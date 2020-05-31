COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Speciality Paper Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2021
Global Speciality Paper Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Speciality Paper market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Speciality Paper market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Speciality Paper market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Speciality Paper market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Speciality Paper . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Speciality Paper market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Speciality Paper market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Speciality Paper market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Speciality Paper market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Speciality Paper market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Speciality Paper market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Speciality Paper market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Speciality Paper market landscape?
Segmentation of the Speciality Paper Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mondi Ltd.
Nippon Paper Industries
Domtar Corporation
Stora Enso Oyj
International Paper
P.H. Glatfelter
UPM
Munksjo
Oji Holdings Corp.
Fedrigoni Spa
Georgia-Pacific
Voith
C&J Specialty Papers
Onyx Specialty Papers
Pudumjee
Wausau
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Decor Paper
Thermal Paper
Label Paper
Carbonless Paper
Release Liner
Kraft Paper
Others
Segment by Application
Building and Construction
Packaging & Labelling
Printing and Publishing
Electricals
Others
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Speciality Paper market
- COVID-19 impact on the Speciality Paper market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Speciality Paper market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
