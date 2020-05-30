Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market reducing their environmental footprint? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market? What is the scope for innovation in the current Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market landscape?

Segmentation of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boise Cascade Co.

Calvert Company Inc.

Pfeifer Holz GmbH

Canfor Corporation

Setra Group AB

Schilliger Holz AG

Structurlam

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

Binderholz GmbH

B & K Structures

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

Meiken Lamwood Corp

HESS TIMBER

GLULAM

CWC

Buckland Timber

Swedish Wood

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Modified Melamine-resin Type

Phenol Resorcinal-resin Type

Polyurethane Type

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Others

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report