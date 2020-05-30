World coronavirus Dispatch: Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis by 2027
Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market over the considered assessment period.
Segmentation of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Boise Cascade Co.
Calvert Company Inc.
Pfeifer Holz GmbH
Canfor Corporation
Setra Group AB
Schilliger Holz AG
Structurlam
Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG
Binderholz GmbH
B & K Structures
Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG
Meiken Lamwood Corp
HESS TIMBER
GLULAM
CWC
Buckland Timber
Swedish Wood
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Modified Melamine-resin Type
Phenol Resorcinal-resin Type
Polyurethane Type
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
Others
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market
- COVID-19 impact on the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
