The authentication and brand protection market was valued US$ 2,824.7million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5,073.5 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2020–2027.

The COVID-19 is anticipated to cause huge disruptions in Asia Pacific. The governments of Asia Pacific countries are taking all possible steps to reduce the impact of the spread of this virus through country-wide lockdown, which is impacting the revenue generated by the market. The Airports Council International (ACI) Asia Pacific warned that the prolonged duration of COVID-19 outbreak would drastically impact the region’s airports connectivity and economic sustainability, significantly restricting them from achieving previously forecasted growth prospects. Such closures are anticipated to negatively impact the regional growth in the coming years.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Authentication and Brand Protection market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Authentication and Brand Protection industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Arjo Solutions

3M

AlpVision SA

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

Authentic Vision

Avery Dennison Corporation

Centro Grafico dg S.p.A.

De La Rue PLC

Eastman Kodak Company

Giesecke + Devrient GmbH

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Authentication and Brand Protection market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Authentication and Brand Protection market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The research on the Authentication and Brand Protection market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Authentication and Brand Protection market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Authentication and Brand Protection Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

