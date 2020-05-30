In 2029, the Strapping Tape market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Strapping Tape market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Strapping Tape market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Strapping Tape market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

The report on the Strapping Tape market provides a bird's eye view of the current proceeding within the Strapping Tape market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Strapping Tape market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Global Strapping Tape market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Strapping Tape market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Strapping Tape market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Avery Dennison

Nitto Denko

Intertape Polymer Group

Tesa

Scapa Group

Shurtapes Technologies

Nichiban

Mactac

Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes

Advanced Tapes International

Berry Plastics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic Adhesive

Rubber-based Adhesive

Silicon Adhesive

Others

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Automotive Parts

Oil and Gas, Pipe and Conduits

Metal Working, General Manufacturing

