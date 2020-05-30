Analysis Report on Magnesium Market

COVID-19 Impact on Magnesium Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Magnesium market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Magnesium market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Magnesium market segment by manufacturers include

The global market for magnesium is highly consolidated in terms of production value, with China being the leader. In 2013, China produced nearly 770,000 tons of magnesium, accounting for more than 85% of the total production value of the entire globe. With a continuous rise in the countryÃ¢â¬â¢s production value, China is projected to continue its dominance in the world market for magnesium over the next many years. However, the Chinese magnesium industry is suffering from an apparent consolidation Ã¢â¬â eight Chinese magnesium producers rank amongst the top 10 of the world. Moreover, domestic competition is at paramount level and operating rate is barely more than 50%.

China is not only the worldÃ¢â¬â¢s topmost producer of magnesium but also the most dominant consumer of the metal. North America, Europe, Russia, and Japan are other major markets for magnesium.Of the key applications of magnesium, the report states that aluminum alloys are the primary takers of magnesium worldwide. Although, recently, die-casting alloys have outpaced the use of aluminum alloys due to their increased use in the automotive industry. Magnesium die-cast alloys also find applications in the manufacturing of housings for laptops, tablets, communication devices, and electronic equipment.

Currently, the packaging industry is a key end-use sector of magnesium-based aluminum alloys, followed by the automotives, construction, and consumer durables industries. MagnesiumÃ¢â¬â¢s use in titanium metalÃ¢â¬â¢s production accounts for the third largest use of magnesium. The use of magnesium in manufacturing of steel accounts for the fourth largest use of the metal, an area which has seen a significant decline over the past few years owing to the recent global economic depression and the resultant decline in steel output in many countries.

Which company is expected to dominate the Magnesium market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Magnesium market? Which application of the Magnesium is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Magnesium market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Moreover, the report highlighted revenue, sales, manufacturing cost, and product and the States that are most competitive in the lucrative market share idea. There is a discussion on the background and financial trouble in the global Magnesium economic market. This included the CAGR value during the outlook period leading to 2025.

