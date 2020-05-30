Analysis of the Global Tahini Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Tahini market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Tahini market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Tahini market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Tahini market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Tahini market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Tahini market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Tahini market

Segmentation Analysis of the Tahini Market

The Tahini market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Tahini market report evaluates how the Tahini is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Tahini market in different regions including:

competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the competition in the global tahini market. Key categories of providers covered in the report are tahini suppliers, manufacturers, and a list of major retailers and raw material suppliers. Detailed profiles of tahini providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the global tahini market.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type Paste & Spreads Desserts & Other Sweets Sauces & Dips

By Distribution Channel Modern Retail Conventional Retail Exports HORECA

By Product Size Below 50 Grams 50 – 150 Grams Above 150 Grams

By Production Process Industrial Process Conventional Process

By Region North America GCC West Asia North Africa South Europe U.K. Rest of Europe Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of Middle East & Africa



Research methodology

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global tahini market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on the technology trends. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category. Bottom-up approach has been used to validate numbers reached and the market numbers for end use applications. Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, wholesale & retail trade, merchandise trade and prices have been considered to arrive at indicated market numbers.

Key metrics

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. Further, all market segments are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify various key trends governing the global tahini market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global tahini market. Finally, we know the importance of dissecting the different market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global tahini market, and towards this end, we have developed a market attractiveness index to help market players identify current and future market opportunities.

Questions Related to the Tahini Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Tahini market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Tahini market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

