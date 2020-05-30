Global Monofocal IOLs Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Monofocal IOLs market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Monofocal IOLs market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Monofocal IOLs market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Monofocal IOLs market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Monofocal IOLs . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global Monofocal IOLs market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Monofocal IOLs market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Monofocal IOLs market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Monofocal IOLs market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Monofocal IOLs market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Monofocal IOLs market reducing their environmental footprint? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Monofocal IOLs market? What is the scope for innovation in the current Monofocal IOLs market landscape?

Segmentation of the Monofocal IOLs Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alcon, Inc. (US) (Novartis AG (Switzerland))

Bausch + Lomb (US) (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (Canada))

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US)

Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany)

HOYA Corporation (Japan)

STAAR Surgical Company (US)

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited (UK)

PhysIOL (Belgium)

Ophtec BV (Netherlands)

Swiss Advanced Vision (SAV IOL) (Switzerland)

Oculentis GmbH (Germany)

NIDEK CO., LTD. (Japan)

Aurolab (India)

Omni Lens Pvt Ltd. (India)

Care Group (India)

Hanita Lenses R.C.A Ltd. (Israel)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Aspheric Monofocal IOLs

Spheric Monofocal IOLs

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report