Basalt Fibers as an Alternative to Steel Reinforcements Empowers its Market Growth

Basalt fibers have exhibited better mechanical strength, chemical and thermal resistance, insulation and other properties. There has been an increase in the use of basalt fibers as an alternative to steel reinforcements owing to a number of properties such as corrosion resistance and light-weight, which allows mounting without the use of lifting or any other specialized equipment. Basalt fibers also outperform e-glass fiber in composites used for construction. In all the forms i.e. roving, chopped strands, fabrics, etc. basalt fibers have witnessed higher breaking load capacity and better durability and stiffness.

In addition to these, basalt fibers are available at lower price and there has been a relative ease for raw material procurement. Owing to all the above mentioned benefits, there has been an expected upsurge in demand for basalt fibers over the forecast period.

Another major factor significantly driving the growth of global basalt fiber market is the increase in the use of light-weight composite materials in automotive industry. The stringent regulations, especially, in North America and Europe region regarding vehicle emissions has led the manufacturers to focus on reduction of weight of vehicle. Basalt fibers are used as composites for the manufacture of vehicle and aircraft bodies as well as components such as exhaust mufflers and brake pads amongst others.

The growing government spending for infrastructural and industrial development has led to a rise in the demand for basalt fibers as reinforcement material for the construction of roads, pavements and bridges amongst others.

However, there are a few challenges with respect to the production of basalt fibers. For instance, the quality and exact chemical composition of the basalt rock required for the formation of basalt fibers is available at only specific locations in Eastern Europe. Therefore, though the raw material is available at cheap cost, it has to be imported. Moreover, the initial set up and equipment cost are quite high and require capital investment, thus posing a major challenge for the manufacturers.

The manufacturers are focusing on developing an alternative low-cost technologies for the production of basalt fibers. As a result, new production plants are projected to come online in the coming years.

