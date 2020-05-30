How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Global GBL and NMP Market: What it got next? Find out with the latest research available at ‘GBL and NMP Market Reports’
Global GBL and NMP Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global GBL and NMP market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the GBL and NMP market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the GBL and NMP market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the GBL and NMP market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the GBL and NMP . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global GBL and NMP market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the GBL and NMP market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the GBL and NMP market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the GBL and NMP market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the GBL and NMP market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the GBL and NMP market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global GBL and NMP market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current GBL and NMP market landscape?
Segmentation of the GBL and NMP Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Ashland
Lyondellbasell
Eastman
Abtonsmart Chemical Group
Tokyo Chemical Industry
MYJ Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)
Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL)
Segment by Application
Battery
Spices
Pharmaceutical
Chemical
Other
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the GBL and NMP market
- COVID-19 impact on the GBL and NMP market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the GBL and NMP market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
